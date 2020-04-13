Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,440 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. W W Grainger comprises 1.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in W W Grainger by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.36. 263,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,599. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.45.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.67.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

