Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.43. 758,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.98.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

