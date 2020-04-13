Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Grupo Simec SAB de CV alerts:

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.