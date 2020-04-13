Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Greif worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Greif stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 266,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

