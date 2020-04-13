Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $124.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.52 million to $127.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,930. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 66.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 208,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 676,659 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

