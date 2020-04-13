Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$4.90

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$4.70 to C$4.90 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE FOOD opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

