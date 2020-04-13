Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

