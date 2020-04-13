Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 18%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares were up 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 1,148,867 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 449,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
