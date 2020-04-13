Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 18%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares were up 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 1,148,867 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 449,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.