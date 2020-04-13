GoHelpFund (HELP) Hits Market Cap of $17,959.07

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $17,959.07 and $16,017.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

