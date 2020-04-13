Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.