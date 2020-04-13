General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,109 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $524,865,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Motors by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,864,322. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.