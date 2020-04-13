General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $1,945,934.40 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Mills stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

