GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

