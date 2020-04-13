Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

GECFF opened at $138.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $192.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.76.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

