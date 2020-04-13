GAPS (GAP) Price Tops $3.84

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00055957 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $38.42 million and $5.47 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032979 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,836.68 or 0.99578917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001498 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

