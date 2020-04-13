Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (FGX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (ASX:FGX) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Future Generation Investment stock opened at A$0.93 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.97. Future Generation Investment has a 1-year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of A$1.21 ($0.86).

About Future Generation Investment

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

