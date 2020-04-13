Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (FGX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Future Generation Investment Company Ltd (ASX:FGX) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Future Generation Investment stock opened at A$0.93 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.97. Future Generation Investment has a 1-year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of A$1.21 ($0.86).
About Future Generation Investment
