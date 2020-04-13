Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 15.9% Higher

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.23, 264,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 328,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $87,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

