Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 594,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,509. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.