Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Frequency Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frequency Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors 6433 17424 33890 1352 2.51

Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.43%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Frequency Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.68% -221.90% -31.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $28.95 million -$18.75 million -6.56 Frequency Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.53 million 0.24

Frequency Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which has completed a phase I/II clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

