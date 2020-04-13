Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

FOXF opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

