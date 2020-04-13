Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.51

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 693900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTSV shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 32,577 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,108,497.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,601 shares of company stock valued at $31,517,983. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forty Seven by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.