FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

