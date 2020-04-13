Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 194,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $942.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

