Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $89.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.89 million and the lowest is $87.58 million. Five9 reported sales of $74.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $380.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.66 million to $382.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.79 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 1,650,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.38 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares in the company, valued at $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,132. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Five9 by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

