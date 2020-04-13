First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $340,819.96 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40.

Shares of FSLR opened at $40.45 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

