First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Declares $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

FM stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.38. 645,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -88.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

