First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 on May 7th

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 159,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,485. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.89.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.
