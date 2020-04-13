First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 on May 7th

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. 159,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,485. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.89.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

