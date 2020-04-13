First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

