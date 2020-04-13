First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

FIBK stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after buying an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

