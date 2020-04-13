Financial Review: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $3.09 million 13.44 -$26.64 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 5.43 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -4.14

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99% Sutro Biopharma -130.44% N/A -31.00%

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Organovo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

