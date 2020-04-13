Financial Comparison: Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Tax and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77% Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Tax and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Quarterhill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Liberty Tax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $132.55 million 1.28 -$2.16 million $0.63 16.65 Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.94 $10.53 million N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Liberty Tax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.