Financial Comparison: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) vs. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NASDAQ:NQP)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.63% 10.96% 4.99% Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 5 0 0 1.83 Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 2.50 $71.95 million $1.81 5.29 Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

