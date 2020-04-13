Financial Comparison: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Castlight Health (NASDAQ:CSLT)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akerna and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68% Castlight Health -27.91% -18.91% -13.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 8.56 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $143.31 million 0.78 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -3.00

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akerna and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $1.57, indicating a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Akerna.

Summary

Akerna beats Castlight Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.