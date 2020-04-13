Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.11, approximately 294,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 217,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.24%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

