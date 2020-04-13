Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.26-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.60. 4,517,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

