Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $247.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $251.05 million. Ferro posted sales of $387.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $993.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.17 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

