Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

FAST traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

