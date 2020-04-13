Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02762483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

