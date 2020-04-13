Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Loop Capital

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.33.

Facebook stock opened at $175.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

