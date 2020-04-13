Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of EXPO opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exponent by 21.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,212,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

