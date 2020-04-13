EXMR (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001445 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

