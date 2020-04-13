Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFO. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

EXFO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

