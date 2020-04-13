Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AQUA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

