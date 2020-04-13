Ether Zero Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $67,114.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.02292052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00076040 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,007,250 coins and its circulating supply is 168,977,837 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

