Eterbase Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger and LATOKEN. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $88,736.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.55 or 0.04406301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037551 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009459 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, DDEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Escodex, IDEX, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.