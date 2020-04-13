Espers Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Espers has a market cap of $361,077.30 and approximately $22.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.01063939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00262137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058764 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

