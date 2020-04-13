Enviroleach Technologies (CNSX:ETI) Trading 44.9% Higher

Shares of Enviroleach Technologies Inc (CNSX:ETI) traded up 44.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00, 125,448 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

About Enviroleach Technologies (CNSX:ETI)

Enviroleach Technologies Inc focuses on developing and marketing hydrometallurgy solutions to the mining and electronic waste sectors in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enviroleach Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviroleach Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.