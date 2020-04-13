EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Shares of NPO opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $886.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

