Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.37 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $849,723.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Hotbit and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, Huobi, AirSwap, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, ABCC, GOPAX, Hotbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

