Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $487,067.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.01065238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00261986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, DEx.top, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

